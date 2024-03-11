4A/3A All-Conference girls and boys basketball players announced

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
The 2023-2024 basketball season ended last weekend for Wyoming girls and boys. The first post-season honors have been announced with the selection of the 4A West and 3A West All-Conference members. Players chosen for the honor were based on votes by coaches.
Here are area players voted to All-Conference teams:
3A West Girls
BriLee Bradshaw, Lyman
Paige Rose, Lyman
McKinlee Covolo, Mountain View
Addison Hickey, Mountain View
Announced 3A West Player of the Year – Elyn Bowers of Pinedale High School
3A West Boys
Caleb Smith, Lyman
Colt Henrie, Mountain View
Announced 3A West Player of the Year – Brock Johnson from Powell High School
4A West Girls
Addison Demaret, Green River
Isabella Vasco, Green River
Emma Asay, Rock Springs
Ella Brewster, Rock Springs
Sydnee Harris, Rock Springs
Announced 4A West Player of the Year – Molly Hays of Cody High School
4A West Boys
Theran Archibald, Green River (Also voted 4A West Defensive Player of the Year)
Kael Anderson, Rock Springs
Jevon Newman, Rock Springs
Announced 4A West Player of the Year – Parker Paxton from Riverton High School