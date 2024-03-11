4A/3A All-Conference girls and boys basketball players announced

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

The 2023-2024 basketball season ended last weekend for Wyoming girls and boys. The first post-season honors have been announced with the selection of the 4A West and 3A West All-Conference members. Players chosen for the honor were based on votes by coaches.

Here are area players voted to All-Conference teams:

3A West Girls

BriLee Bradshaw, Lyman

Paige Rose, Lyman

McKinlee Covolo, Mountain View

Addison Hickey, Mountain View

Announced 3A West Player of the Year – Elyn Bowers of Pinedale High School

3A West Boys

Caleb Smith, Lyman

Colt Henrie, Mountain View

Announced 3A West Player of the Year – Brock Johnson from Powell High School

4A West Girls

Addison Demaret, Green River

Isabella Vasco, Green River

Emma Asay, Rock Springs

Ella Brewster, Rock Springs

Sydnee Harris, Rock Springs

Announced 4A West Player of the Year – Molly Hays of Cody High School

4A West Boys

Theran Archibald, Green River (Also voted 4A West Defensive Player of the Year)

Kael Anderson, Rock Springs

Jevon Newman, Rock Springs

Announced 4A West Player of the Year – Parker Paxton from Riverton High School