4A/3A Regional Basketball Scoreboard/Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 7, 2020) — Here are the results from Friday’s play from the 4A/3A West Regional basketball tournaments. Plus, Saturday’s scheduled games.
Friday’s 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston
Riverton 47 – Jackson 40 (Jackson eliminated)
Cody 43 – Evanton 26 (Evanston eliminated)
Kelly Walsh 29 – Star Valley 28
Rock Springs 60 – Green River 51
Saturday 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston
Riverton vs. Green River (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)
Cody vs. Star Valley (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)
*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place
Kelly Walsh vs. Rock Springs 1/2 place
Friday’s 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston
Green River 55 – Riverton 53 (Riverton eliminated)
Evanston 62 – Jackson 18 (Jackson eliminated)
Star Valley 42 – Rock Springs 40
Kelly Walsh 56 – Cody 31
Saturday 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston
Green River vs. Cody (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)
Evanston vs. Rock Springs (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)
*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place
Star Valley vs. Kelly Walsh – 1/2 place
Friday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman
Lander 47 – Powell 18 (Powell eliminated)
Lovell 53 – Big Piney 31 (Big Piney eliminated)
Mountain View 51 – Pinedale 32
Lyman 43 – Worland 37
Saturday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman
Lander vs. Worland (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)
Lovell vs. Pinedale (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)
*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place
Mountain View vs. Lyman- 1/2 place
Friday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman
Powell 61 – Pinedale 35 (Pinedale eliminated)
Mountain View 62 – Lyman 56 (Lyman eliminated)
Lander 71 – Big Piney 58
Worland 66 – Lovell 44
Saturday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman
Powell vs. Lovell (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)
Mountain View vs. Big Piney (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)
*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place
Lander vs. Worland – 1/2 place