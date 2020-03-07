4A/3A Regional Basketball Scoreboard/Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 7, 2020) — Here are the results from Friday’s play from the 4A/3A West Regional basketball tournaments. Plus, Saturday’s scheduled games.

Friday’s 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston

Riverton 47 – Jackson 40 (Jackson eliminated)

Cody 43 – Evanton 26 (Evanston eliminated)

Kelly Walsh 29 – Star Valley 28

Rock Springs 60 – Green River 51

Saturday 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston

Riverton vs. Green River (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)

Cody vs. Star Valley (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)

*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place

Kelly Walsh vs. Rock Springs 1/2 place

Friday’s 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston

Green River 55 – Riverton 53 (Riverton eliminated)

Evanston 62 – Jackson 18 (Jackson eliminated)

Star Valley 42 – Rock Springs 40

Kelly Walsh 56 – Cody 31

Saturday 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston

Green River vs. Cody (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)

Evanston vs. Rock Springs (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 4A State)

*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place

Star Valley vs. Kelly Walsh – 1/2 place

Friday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman

Lander 47 – Powell 18 (Powell eliminated)

Lovell 53 – Big Piney 31 (Big Piney eliminated)

Mountain View 51 – Pinedale 32

Lyman 43 – Worland 37

Saturday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman

Lander vs. Worland (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)

Lovell vs. Pinedale (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)

*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place

Mountain View vs. Lyman- 1/2 place

Friday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman

Powell 61 – Pinedale 35 (Pinedale eliminated)

Mountain View 62 – Lyman 56 (Lyman eliminated)

Lander 71 – Big Piney 58

Worland 66 – Lovell 44

Saturday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman

Powell vs. Lovell (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)

Mountain View vs. Big Piney (Loser out/Winner qualifies for 3A State)

*** Winners of the top two games play for 3/4 place

Lander vs. Worland – 1/2 place