4A/3A Regional Basketball Scoreboard/Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 6, 2020) — Here are the results from Thursday’s play from the at the 4A and 3A West Regional basketball tournaments. Plus, Friday’s scheduled games.

Thursday’s 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston

Kelly Walsh 50 – Jackson 38

Star Valley 43 – Riverton 32

Green River 58 – Cody 42

Rock Springs 49 – Evanston 47

Friday’s 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston

Jackson vs. Riverton (Loser Out)

Cody vs Evanston (Loser Out)

Kelly Walsh vs. Star Valley

Green River vs. Rock Springs 5:00 p.m.

Thursday’s 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston

Star Valley 58 – Riverton 23

Rock Springs 57 – Green River 52

Cody 55 – Evanston 45

Kelly Walsh 69 – Jackson 32

Friday’s Thursday’s 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston

Riverton vs. Green River 12 p.m. (Loser out)

Evanston vs. Jackson (Loser out)

Star Valley vs. Rock Springs 6:30 p.m.

Cody vs. Kelly Walsh

Thursday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman

Mountain View 46 – Powell 30

Pinedale 43 – Lander 35

Worland 64 – Big Piney 53

Lyman 52 – Lovell 46

Friday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman

Powell vs. Lander (Loser out)

Big Piney vs. Lovell (Loser out)

Mountain View vs. Pinedale

Worland vs. Lyman

Thursday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman

Big Piney 61 – Powell 52

Lander 73 – Pinedale 41

Lovell 66 – Mountain View 54

Worland 90 – Lyman 58

Friday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman

Powell vs. Pinedale (Loser out)

Mountain View vs. Lyman (Loser out)

Big Piney vs. Lander

Lovell vs. Worland