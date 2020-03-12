4A/3A State Basketball Tournaments still on as usual

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 12, 2020) –The 4A and 3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments will start play this morning in Casper. According to the Wyoming High School Activities Association web page, as of early this morning, “All State Events will be held as scheduled. The WHSAA is in contact with the State Department of Health and we are monitoring the latest news regarding the Coronavirus and any information being circulated by the Center for Disease Control.”

Games are scheduled to be played today at Casper College and the Casper Events Center.

Thursday’s 4A Girls Games at Caper College

Cheyenne Central vs. Green River 9 a.m.

Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona County 10:30 a.m.

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin 4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne East vs. Star Valley 6 p.m.

Thursday’s 4A Boys Games at Caper College

Kelly Walsh vs. Cheyenne East 12 p.m.

Thunder Basin vs. Green River 1:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Evanston 7:30 p.m.

Star Valley vs. Campbell County 9 p.m.

Thursday’s 3A Girls Games at the Caper Events Center

Lyman vs. Newcastle 9 a.m.

Douglas vs. Pinedale 10:30 a.m.

Rawlins vs. Lander 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Wheatland 6 p.m.

Thursday’s 3A Boys Games at the Caper Events Center

Torrington vs. Big Piney 12 p.m.

Worland vs. Buffalo 1:30 p.m.

Lander vs. Wheatland 7:30 p.m.

Rawlins vs. Powell 9 p.m.