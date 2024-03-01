4A & 3A West Region basketball scores and today’s schedule

March 1, 2024
Thursday 4A West Regional Girls Results
Rock Springs 38 – Evasnton 14
Kelly Walsh 54 – Green River 40
Star Valley 49 – Riverton 25
Cody 64 – Jackson 5
Friday 4A West Regional Girls Schedule
Riverton 49 – Evanston 29 (loser out)
Green River 61 – Jackson 15 (loser out)
Star Valley 41 – Rock Springs 31 (semi-finals)
Cody 59 – Kelly Walsh 37 (semi-finals)
Thursday 4A West Regional Boys Results
Rock Springs 47 – Green River 34
Star Valley 69 – Kelly Walsh 59 OT
Riverton 48 – Evasnton 42
Jackson 46 – Cody 30
Friday 4A West Regional Boys Schedule
Evanston 51- Kelly Walsh 38 (loser out)
Green River 51 – Cody 54 (OT) (loser out)
Star Valley 62 – Riverton 44 (semi-finals)
Rock Springs 51 – Jackson 61 (semi-finals)
Thursday 3A West Regional Girls Results
Pinedale 48 – Worland 26
Lyman 28 – Lovell 27
Powell 58 – Lander 52
Mountain View 46 – Thermopolis 24
Friday 3A West Regional Girls Schedule
Worland 35 – Lovell 42(loser out)
Lander 32 – Thermopolis 37 (loser out)
Pinedale 45 – Lyman 23 (semi-finals)
Powell 37 – Mountain View 40 (semi-finals)
Thursday 3A West Regional Boys Results
Powell 42 – Lyman 30
Worland 66 – Lander 46
Pinedale 52 – Thermopolis 36
Lovell 52 – Mountain View 38
Friday 3A West Regional Boys Schedule
Lyman 50 – Lander 61 (loser out)
Thermopolis 56 – Mountain View 54 (loser out)
Powell 71 – Worland 39 (semi-finals)
Pinedale 48 – Lovell 42 (semi-finals)