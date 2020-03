4A/3A West Regional Basketball Scoreboard, State Tournament Pairings

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 8, 2020) — Here are the results from Saturday’s play at the 4A/3A West Regional basketball tournaments. Plus, next Thursday’s 4A/3A State Tournament pairings based on the regional results.

Saturday’s 4A West Girls Regional at Evanston

Green River 57 – Riverton 40 (Riverton eliminated)

Star Valley 30 – Cody 26 OT (Cody eliminated)

Green River 52 – Star Valley 36 (3rd place)

Kelly Walsh 31 – Rock Springs 25 (Championship)

Thursday’s 4A Girls State Tournament at Casper

Cheyenne Central vs. Green River 9 a.m

Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona 10:30 a.m.

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin 4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne East vs. Star Valley 6:00 p.m.

Saturday’s 4A West Boys Regional at Evanston

Green River 74 – Cody 61 (Cody eliminated)

Evanston 45 – Rock Springs 39 (Rock Springs eliminated)

Evanston 48 – Green River 27 (3rd place)

Star Valley 49 – Kelly Walsh 43 (Championship)

Thursday’s 4A Boys State Tournament at Casper

Kelly Walsh vs. Cheyenne East

Thunder Basin vs. Green River

Sheridan vs. Evanston

Star Valley vs. Campbell County

Saturday’s 3A West Girls Regional at Lyman

Lander 69 – Worland 48 (Worland eliminated)

Pinedale 50 – Lovell 46 (Lovell eliminated)

Lander 45 – Pinedale 16 (3rd place)

Mountain View 40 – Lyman 39 (Championship)

Thursday’s 3A Girls State Tournament at Casper

Lyman vs. Newcastle

Douglas vs. Pinedale

Rawlins vs. Lander

Mountain View vs. Wheatland

Saturday’s 3A West Boys Regional at Lyman

Powell 67 – Lovell 75 (Lovell eliminated)

Big Piney 40 – Mountain View 38 (Mountain View eliminated)

Big Piney 55 – Powell 53 (3rd place)

Worland 81 – Lander 73 (Championship)

Thursday’s 3A Boys State Tournament in Casper

Torrington vs. Big Piney

Worland vs. Buffalo

Lander vs. Wheatland

Rawlins vs. Powell