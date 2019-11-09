4A Girls state swimming final results

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (Nov. 9, 2019) — Here are the local results from the 4A girls state swimming meet finals.

Final rankings

Green River placed second overall in the meet, with a total score of 208 points.

Rock Springs placed seventh overall, with a score of 69 points.

200-yard medley relay

Green River finished second with a time of 1:49.76.

Rock Springs finished eighth with a time of 1:59.69.

200-yard freestyle

For Green River, junior Alexa Lauze finished fourth with a time of 2:02.50. Senior Sydni Sanders finished fifth with a time of 2:03.69.

200-yard individual medley

Rock Springs senior Abi Robinson-Kim finished first with a time of 2:08.72.

For Green River, Haily Uhrig finished sixth with a time of 2:18.57. Junior Madi Young placed tenth with a time of 2:23.56.

50-yard freestyle

Green River senior Kaycee Olsen finished tenth with a time of 26.23.

1-meter diving

Rock Springs sophomore Myla Ruiz finished ninth with a score of 320.80.

100-yard butterfly

For Green River, junior Lauren Jensen finished fourth with a time of 1:00.69. Junior Lauren Lee finished sixth with a time of 1:04.06. Junior Madi Young finished seventh with a time of 1:03.00.

100-yard freestyle

For Green River, senior Sydni Sanders finished fifth with a time of 55.80. Senior Kaycee Olsen finished tenth with a time of 58.44.

500-yard freestyle

For Green River, junior Alexa Lauze finished fourth with a time of 5:28.85. Junior Lauren Lee finished fifth with a time of 5:29.44.

Rock Springs senior Payton Miller finished tenth with a time of 5:52.44.

200-yard freestyle relay

Green River finished third with a time of 1:43.76.

Rock Springs finished tenth with a time of 1:50.91.

100-yard backstroke

Rock Springs sophomore Abi Robinson-Kim finished first with a time of 58.70.

Green River junior Lauren Jensen finished third with a time of 59.69.

100-yard breaststroke

For Green River, sophomore Hailey Uhrig finished second with a time of 1:05.12. Sophomore Lilly Munoz finished third with a time of 1:06.16.

400-yard freestyle relay

Green River finished fourth with a time of 3:48.32.

Rock Springs finished eighth with a time of 3:58.97.

State awards

The 2019 girls 4A coach of the year award went to Tom Hudson of Laramie.

The 2019 girls 4A assistant coach of the year went to Tamara Bretting and Ben Herdt, of Laramie.

The 2019 4A girls athlete of the meet was awarded to Olivia McPherson of Laramie.

The 2019 4A girls athlete of the year was awarded to Olivia McPherson of Laramie.

The awards were voted on by the Wyoming Swim Coaches Association.

A full list of results can be found at the Wyoming High School Activities Association website: whsaa.org.