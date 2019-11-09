4A State swimming preliminary results

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 9, 2019) — Here are Rock Springs and Green River’s results from the preliminary events at the 4A state swimming meet.
200 yard medley
Green River finished second overall with a time of 1:50.30.
Rock Springs finished ninth overall with a time of 1:59.99.
200-yard freestyle
For Green River, senior Sydni Sanders finished fourth finish a time of 2:01.35. Green River junior Alexa Lauze finished fifth overall with a time of 2:01.47.
200-yard individual medley
For Rock Springs, sophomore Abi Robinson-Kim finished first with a time of 2:10.90. Senior Payton Miller finished tenth with a time 2:22.72.
For Green River, sophomore Hailey Uhrig finished sixth with a time of 2:18.70. Junior Madi Young finished ninth with a time of 2:22.19.
50-yard freestyle
Green River sophomore Lilly Munoz finished eighth with a time of 26:20.
1-meter diving semis
Rock Springs sophomore Myla Ruiz finished tenth with a score of 230.90.
100-yard butterfly
For Green River, junior Lauren Jensen finished fourth with a time of 1:01.08. Junior Lauren Lee finished sixth with a time of 1:03.10. Junior Madi Young finished ninth with a time of 1:04.56.
100-yard freestyle
For Green River, senior Sydni Sanders finished fifth with a time of 55.65. Senior Kaycee Olsen finished eighth with a time of 57.30.
500-yard freestyle
For Green River, junior Alexa Lauze finished third with a time of 5:30.72. Junior Lauren Lee finished fourth with a time of 5:30.79.
Rock Springs senior Payton Miller finished eighth with a time of 5:40.95.
200-yard freestyle relay
Green River finished fourth overall with a time of 1:46.14.
Rock Springs finished tenth overall with a time of 1:52.68.
100-yard backstroke
Rock Springs sophomore Abi Robinson-Kim finished first with a time of 58.92.
Green River junior Lauren Jensen finished third with a time of 59.91.
100-yard breaststroke
For Green River, sophomore Hailey Urig finished second with a time of 1:03.87. Sophomore Lilly Munoz finished third with a time of 1:07.41.
400-yard freestyle relay
Green River finished fourth overall with a time of 3:51.51.
Rock Springs finished eighth with a time of 3:58.66.
The full results from preliminary events can be found at the Wyoming High School Activities Association website:whsaa.org.