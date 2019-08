Local youth showcase their animals in the 4H Sheep, Poultry and Rabbit shows Friday

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Friday morning at Wyoming’s Big Show was all about rabbits, poultry and sheep as local 4H participants competed for that coveted Grand Champion title.

4H members started at an early 8 a.m. to compete in the 4H Poultry and Rabbit shows in the Small Hall at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The 4H and FFA Sheep shows got underway at 9 a.m.

