Safety Emphasized For 4th Of July Fireworks Display In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (7/2/19) – According to Police Chief Dwane Pacheco and Fire Chief Jim Wamsley:

The Rock Springs Police Department and City of Rock Springs Fire Department are working together to ensure a fun and safe Independence Day with the annual Fireworks Show.

This year, the City of Rock Springs will be hosting the annual Fireworks Show within city limits on the White Mountain Golf Course. It will be held on July 4, 2019, starting at approximately 10 p.m. View areas will be the same as in past years as the display will be discharged very close to where it was traditionally conducted.

Furthermore, Pacheco and Wamsley want to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal in Rock Springs and those discharging illegal fireworks within city limits will be cited for violating this ordinance and their fireworks will be confiscated and destroyed.

Additionally, Chief Wamsley reminds citizens, “When using legal fireworks such as sparklers to do so safely, as these can burn in excess of 1200 degrees”. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Sparklers account for 25 percent of all emergency room firework injuries. Injuries can be prevented if proper safety guidelines are followed.

Residents with questions regarding firework safety, contact the Rock Springs Fire Department at 307-352-1475.

Both departments are looking forward to a successful 4th of July Firework display but will be relying on residents to follow laws and closures to make certain everyone enjoys the evening safely.