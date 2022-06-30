4th of July fireworks safety

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department would like to remind residents that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Sweetwater County and on all federal and state-owned lands. The only exception is on privately owned lands with the owner’s permission. We also want to remind residents that if caught shooting off fireworks on these lands you may be fined and can be held liable for any suppression costs or other damages caused by fireworks.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

As always, this most American of holidays will be marked by parades, fireworks, and backyard barbecues across the country. Independence Day, unfortunately, is one of the busiest days of the year for our responders. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, and two out of five are fireworks-related incidents.

We urge holiday revelers to use extreme caution around fireworks. Consumer fireworks are dangerous and the risks to personal safety and the safety of the community are significant.

Fireworks injure 9,600 people in the United States annually, according to the NFPA. Celebrating the fou1th of July with fireworks, cookouts, and community events can quickly turn into a disaster if proper precautions are not taken. The good news is you can enjoy your holiday and the fireworks, with just a few simple safety rules.

• Leave fireworks to the professionals

• The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals

• Always read and follow label directions

• Always have an adult present

• Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from other flammable materials

• Be sure to have water handy

• Light only one at a time

• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

• Dispose of fireworks properly in a metal container or bucket of water before throwing them away

Know the risks with fireworks and stay safe with these safety tips To report fires, call 911 or to report fires on BLM lands call 1-800-295-9953