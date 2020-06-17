5 Questions With: 2020 Primary Election Candidates for Rock Springs City Council, Ward III

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Ryan Greene and Larry Hickerson, 2020 Primary Election Candidates for Rock Springs City Council, Ward III.

The 2020 Primary Election is in August, and Wyo4News wants the public to have the opportunity to hear from the candidates they will be voting for, and then again in November for the 2020 General Election.

On June 16, Greene was appointed to Ward III after Glennise Wendorf resigned in May. Although appointed, both Greene and Hickerson will run for the same position with the term ending at the end of the year. To read about the appointment for Greene, click here.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. What is the single most important thing voters should know about you?

Greene: Without a doubt, my passion and perspective on service. I strongly believe that if we are going to improve the lives of those we serve, we must elect people at every level of government that are willing to work together, have healthy dialog and debate around the issues, and go to work to solve our challenges. I am more interested in solutions than telling folks what the problems are and who’s to blame for them. At the end of the day, it is all about serving people well.

Hickerson: To say just one thing is difficult but, I want the voters of Ward III, and to a greater point, the citizens of Rock Springs to know that I am a proud sixth-generation Rock Springs native. I am a small business owner, I have also worked at Solvay Chemicals for the last 14 years. I am a father of three children who have been raised to appreciate the quality of life that very few communities have to offer. The close proximity to parks and other amenities that are family-friendly are evidence of many of the continuous choices the leadership of this community has made and some of the many things that make me happy to be part of this community.

2. How do you feel the City Council responded to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Hickerson: I feel they handled the pandemic very well. I know the shutdown was a very difficult decision, but it was needed for the health and safety of the citizens of Rock Springs, above the economic gain of local businesses and the community.

Greene: Overall, I thought they did a pretty good job. No one was prepared for this pandemic and most of the guidelines were being mandated by the Federal Government, CDC, and the state. One improvement could have been more communication, daily updates on mandates/guidelines, and how they impact our city, community, and businesses. But if I had to give them a “grade” I’d say they got a B, all in all, Rock Springs was well prepared and responded timely and appropriately.

3. What makes Sweetwater County a better place to live than anywhere else?

Greene: This is an easy question for anyone who has lived in Sweetwater County. The people are wonderful, hardworking, caring people who love the community, serve the community, and give back to the community. The weather is often challenging, but a minor setback to the great outdoors we all enjoy and love.

Hickerson: The community’s willingness to put those in need before themselves. The citizens of Sweetwater County always seem to come through when others need them most, even if they have nothing to gain in return. A great example of this would be the local photographers who donated all of their profits from their Front Porch Sessions to local charities during the pandemic.

4. What will you do to make the City Council better if you are elected?

Hickerson: I believe I bring a fresh perspective to the City Council. As a downtown business owner, I know first hand how the decisions made by the council affect both citizens and businesses of Rock Springs. I feel that the things I have learned over the course of the past few years in being downtown have helped to make me more informed in finding the right way to grow our town.

Greene: In no way am I suggesting that I have all the answers or solutions, but first I would lean on other council members and the mayor for guidance and mentorship to learn the inner workings of our city. I would leverage my background in process improvement and cost reduction to streamline processes, reduce waste and drive down costs. This work is crucial to minimize the impact to our citizens through this economic storm that is headed our way. It is no secret, the financial forecast for the city is not so bright and we need proven strategies, tools, and methods to tackle these challenges.

5. Why should residents vote for you?

Greene: A vote for me is a vote for doing the things that work to move us forward as individuals, as communities, and as a people. At the end of the day, it’s all about making better choices for better results – results that make a positive difference in the lives of every individual, in the lives of our kids, and in the life of the common good we share. We do this by setting clear goals, measuring progress, and getting things done. We start and we don’t stop. We lift up the leaders, and we lead!

Hickerson: Residents of Ward III should vote for me because my concerns rest within the community we live in. For me, this is not a political stepping stone, this is an opportunity for me to offer my time and my talents to the City of Rock Springs. I have three children that I want to grow up in a safe, vibrant, and diverse community. Rock Springs has always provided a quality of life that we as residents of this town take pride in. Rock Springs is like no other place in Wyoming. We are a hard-working, independently minded community that cares deeply about our youth and citizens of all ages who are afforded a quality of life rarely available to any other town.