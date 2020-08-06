5 Questions With: 2020 Primary Election Candidates for Green River City Council, Ward I

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Sherry Bushman and Tom Murphy, 2020 Primary Election Candidates for Green River City Council, Ward I.

The 2020 Primary Election is Tuesday, August 18, and Wyo4News wants the public to have the opportunity to hear from the candidates in Sweetwater County they will be voting for, and then again in November for the 2020 General Election.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. What is the single most important thing voters should know about you?

Bushman: I am always involved in the community by serving/volunteering with our veterans and with our Downtown Main Street. I believe in giving back to my community, which I am grateful to be part of, and where we can bring ideas together.

Murphy: All the voting decisions that I have made are based on what the citizens of Ward I have expressed to me. The voters should know, that I only vote for the best option that we as a City Council are given.

2. How do you feel the City Council responded to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Murphy: I can’t say enough on how impressed I was with not only the City Council’s handling of the COVID-19 guidelines but how the entire community followed all the guidelines set by the CDC and the State of Wyoming.

Bushman: The City Council responded respectfully, which is based upon subject matter experts from the Wyoming Department of Health. There are no easy decisions, but all the facts will need to be reviewed in order to understand the level of impacts and any other risks to the city.

3. What makes Sweetwater County a better place to live than anywhere else?

Bushman: Sweetwater County has an abundance of open land that we can enjoy. We are close to Flaming Gorge to go boating, fishing, trail riding at Scott’s Bottom, or go running along the Green River. Mostly, it’s the people that are in our community. When there is a need, people are quick to action to help one another.

Murphy: Sweetwater county is the gold standard of how a community takes care of those who need help, support, or aid. There are countless stories of people in our community supporting individuals or families they don’t even know.

I am a member of the GR Fire Department and I have to thank all of our first responders of our community who took to the streets during the COVID-19 bringing birthday smiles to many on their special day. I also need to thank all of Sweetwater County’s businesses who gave supplies and food to all our first responders.

All of the above are just a few examples of why Sweetwater County is a better place to live than anywhere else.

4. What will you do to make the City Council better if you are elected?

Murphy: One of my best traits as a City Council member is my listening skills and resolving community complaints or concerns. I have and will continue to respond to all citizens requests not only in Ward I, but also issues from callers in other wards as I have done in the past. For the past four years, on the Green River City Council, I have the insight on current and upcoming city issues.

Bushman: I will bring another perspective to City Council that will be a value add. From earning my Masters Degree in Business Administration, along with my career experience involving various levels of interactions of shareholders, bank executives, as well as, other corporate officers have provided my ability to interact with others, which is a key component of a building a relationship.

5. Why should residents in Ward I vote for you?

Bushman: I believe in fostering mutual cooperation between local community organizations to ensure that our quality of life continues for the next generation.

Murphy: I am a councilman who is involved in our community in many different aspects.

I am the Fire Prevention Chief for the GR Fire Department. I have been a GR firefighter for the past 17 years during the past six years I go to all the grade schools and talk to second graders, middle school to talk to 6th graders about fire prevention. I am also the firefighter who greets kids who come to the fire station for tours and you will find me at the RS recreation center during the Touch a Truck event.

You will also know me for the Green River Pond and Garden Tour. My wife and I have helped to organize this community event for the past 20 years.

I can be counted on responding to all residents’ calls and complaints. I do and will contact the right people to hopefully get residents’ concerns resolved. I am a council member who makes decisions and votes for the majority and wellbeing of my ward and community.