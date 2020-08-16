5 Questions With: Blair Aimone, GRHS Fastpitch Softball Head Coach

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Blair Aimone, Green River High School Fastpitch Softball Head Coach.

Aimone is the first-ever fastpitch head coach for Green River High School (GRHS). She was born and raised in Northeastern Colorado on her family ranch. Aimone’s family owns and operates a 40,000 head feedyard near Merino, Colorado. She has an identical twin sister, Britt.

Aimone is married to Mike Aimone. They met at Chadron State College, where he played football and she played softball. They have a three-year-old daughter named Kasey June and another baby on the way that is due in February.

She is the Vice President and Senior Lender at State Bank in Green River and Rock Springs, Wyoming. “I am a sinner saved by Grace and a huge Donald Trump fan.”

Softball is her true passion and she is honored to be able to coach the game that she loves.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. What was your first reaction when realizing you were hired as the first-ever Fastpitch Softball Head Coach at Green River High School?

Pure joy and excitement. I was so honored and humbled to be named the first Head Softball Coach for Green River High School. I have such a strong passion and love for the sport and I am so excited I get to give back to the Green River community and pass on my passion, love, and knowledge to the next generation of softball players.

2. How do you feel about the staff that was hired alongside you?

I am very excited about the staff we have coming in this year. We have a good diverse staff when it comes to different aspects they bring to the game and I am really looking forward to getting to know them and working with them to make Green River Softball into the top team in the State of Wyoming.

3. What are some expectations you are looking to see from your team in its first year of competition?

We want Green River Wolves Softball to make an impact right away. We will be competitive, and I mean we want to come out and compete against the Cheyenne teams right away. We have some talented players and great athletes. I am really looking forward to seeing what these young women can accomplish.

4. Do you feel your experience with the sport will help translate to success for your team?

Oh yes, absolutely. I was very fortunate to have some amazing coaches growing up and I will coach these young ladies the same way I was coached. I was also very fortunate enough to be apart of some great competitive teams. Softball in Colorado is extremely competitive and to bring that softball mentality and competitiveness to Wyoming will lead to success on the field. It is also important to note that we are not just coaching these young athletes to learn the game of softball, but we are teaching them life long lessons that they will take with them long after they have hung up their cleats.

5. What can you say to let the people of Green River know you are the right person for the job?

I have love and passion for this sport and I want softball to impact these athletes lives the way it has impacted mine. I want to give back the Green River community that has been so good to my family, and it starts with these girls. I want to give the young ladies of Green River the same opportunities I had. Softball has done a lot for me and I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without softball being in my life. It is more than just a sport to me, we are teaching these women life skills, not just softball skills. I am so honored to be apart of it.