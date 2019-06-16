5 Questions With: Chance Hofer

In today’s edition of 5 Questions With… Wyo4News talks with Green River High School graduate and Wyoming Cowboy football player Chance Hofer. We talk with the redshirt freshman about his experience playing in April’s Spring Game for the Cowboys. In that game, Hofer caught two passes for 25 yards while playing for the Brown offense.

First, a few things about Chance Hofer…

Growing up Hofer was always super interested in sports. At a very young age, Hofer started to play soccer. He played until middle school, where soccer was not a school sport, as well as participate in track. When it came to high school, Hofer had to make the decision between the two and decided to choose track because he knew it would get him faster for football.

Hofer started playing football in fourth grade in the peewee football league. Ever since that time it has always been his favorite sport.

At Green River High School, Hofer was named 3A West All-Conference in football three times. His senior season he was a 3A All-State selection, first-team Super 25, and National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete 3A Back. In addition, Hofer was named 4A West All-Conference and 4A All-State in basketball his senior year.

Five Questions with Wyoming Cowboy Football player Chance Hofer…

1. What was your experience like to play in the spring game as a player for the Wyoming Cowboy Football team?

Playing in the spring game was an amazing experience, along with all the rest of the spring. Getting to go out to practice and compete with the team was truly amazing.

2. How did you feel you did facing a different type of speed and physicality that you don’t see at the high school level?

The game at the collegiate level is definitely faster and a lot more physical, but playing in practice helped me adjust to the speed of the game.

3. How did it feel making a couple catches as a wide receiver in the game?

Catching a couple of passes in the spring game felt really good and helped calm my nerves as well.

4. What has your experience been like playing the receiver position after being a high-level quarterback in high school?

Playing receiver has been a little bit of change with learning all the technique and routes. But, I think playing quarterback in high school helped me understand the receiver position better and helped my transition.

5. How does it feel being from Wyoming and being able to wear the brown and gold?

It is a great feeling being able to play in the state that I grew up in and playing in the colors that I watched every year as a little kid.