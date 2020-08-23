5 Questions With: Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 23, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft.

A second-generation native of Rock Springs, Craft has been the Executive Director for the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) since 2004. She has been an adjunct psychology instructor at Western Wyoming Community College, and maintains a small private psychotherapy practice. Prior to this, Craft was employed for many years as a school counselor for Sweetwater County School District #1.

Advertisement

I am the Priest at Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Rock Springs, as well as Oregon Trail Memorial Church in Eden Valley. I also served as Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Foundation of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, as well as serving as the Chairperson of the Diocesan Suicide Prevention Connection Task Force and the Dean of the Red Desert Region.

Craft is currently serving Wyoming Humanities as their Board Chairperson, and is also serving on the Advisory Board of the Wyoming Women’s Foundation.

She served in both the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate, where Craft was the Minority Whip, and at that time the only female Senator. Her legislative service spanned a total of ten years.

Craft holds a Ph.D. from the University of Northern Colorado and an M.A. and B.A. from the University of Utah. Her seminary training is from Iliff School of Theology and the Seminary of the Southwest.

Advertisement

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. How has mental health been affected in Wyoming from your view since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected mental health throughout the country, and Wyoming is certainly no exception. Some studies have shown that, in general, isolation and the resulting emotional reactions of depression, anxiety, sadness, and loneliness can account for over half of all completed suicides. It has been reported that suicide hotlines across the country have spiked to in some cases an 800 percent increase in crisis calls.

Two significant warning signs in individuals who may be contemplating suicide are feeling of helplessness and hopelessness, feeling that they have no control over the events of their lives, and that the situation will never, ever, improve. Pandemic fears have instilled these very real emotional responses in so many people.

The pandemic has brought any number of new stressors into our lives, financial insecurity, social isolation, altered routines, feelings of fear, and anxiety. Conversely, while the pandemic has created many new stressors, it has also removed many of our tried and true coping mechanisms, primarily interaction with others. Here in Sweetwater County, the YWCA of Sweetwater County Crisis Line reported a total of 79 calls for the month of March. One month later, with the pandemic in full swing, 177 calls were reported.

We have seen rising instances of substance abuse, domestic violence, child abuse, and other mental health-related issues as the additional stressors of the pandemic have begun to take their toll, here at home, and throughout the country.

2. Do you feel mental health is taken seriously enough by health professionals and the country in general?

We have increasingly seen the importance of early screening and detection of mental health issues, which can easily be overlooked by overworked healthcare professionals. It has been my experience, however, that both the public in general and healthcare professionals, in particular, are becoming far more aware of the role mental health plays in physical health, and are seeking professional development and training options to increase awareness of mental health issues.

While I have spent my entire professional life working in the field of mental health, at this time my primary emphasis is in the area of suicide awareness and prevention through my role as Chairperson of the Episcopal Suicide Prevention Connection Task Force of the Diocese of Wyoming.

I spent ten years in the Wyoming Legislature sponsoring and advocating for any number of mental health/suicide prevention bills. I was very saddened when, in the first year of my retirement from the legislature, all statewide funding for suicide prevention activities was eliminated. While state budget issues was a great concern, this was a small amount that provided such great services for so many citizens.

While that might have been an indication of failure to take mental health issues seriously, our Diocesan Task Force, through a generous grant from our Foundation, stepped forward and replaced the funding that had been eliminated for one year. The following year, we were gratified when our efforts paid off, and statewide suicide prevention funding was restored by the Legislature.

The Diocesan Task Force, again with funding received from the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, has also provided a great deal of funding at the local level for training opportunities available to the general public.

We have discovered that many people are terrified to talk about suicide with someone they may feel is suicidal, for fear of saying or doing the wrong thing, and “pushing them over the edge.” There are many excellent training methods available, but we have found good results with a technique called “QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer.” It’s a simple, easily understood concept that provides anyone with basic tools to talk with others about this frightening topic.

Advertisement... Story continues below

3. Wyoming now has a suicide prevention hotline available to the public. How important is this for the mental health of Wyoming?

This is such an exciting thing for Wyoming! It has been a number of years in the making and has involved the cooperative efforts of a great number of people, both in the governmental and private sectors.

Wyoming, by its rural nature, has many citizens who are isolated geographically, and who are frequently without local access to mental health services. I have been saddened that Wyoming seems to always rank within the top three states for the number of completed suicides per capita.

Having secure, confidential, competent resources available statewide can do nothing but help as we continue to battle another pandemic with the tragedy of suicide. The Wyoming Lifeline, following successful legislation in the 2020 session, is being funded through the Wyoming Department of Health, and offers services through Central Wyoming Counseling Center eight hours a day and five days a week. After hours calls are directly routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Wyoming number is 800-273-TALK (8255).

We also have a text line that has been available for several years, with funding in part from the Diocesan Task Force. Often, individuals, especially younger populations, would prefer to text rather than talk, making this resource yet another invaluable tool in suicide prevention. Text WYO to 741741 to access mental health services through this option.

4. Do you feel mental health is being discussed more openly, or does there still seem to have a stigma connected to it?

I have spent my entire professional life in the mental health field (which adds up to a great number of years!). When I was beginning graduate school my favorite aunt — who thought I was incapable of doing anything wrong!—reluctantly felt she had to weigh in on my choice of profession. She said, “We’ve all been taught not to air our dirty laundry.” This sentiment, while far less true today than in past years, still exists. Wyoming citizens seem to have a particularly independent nature, preferring to “Cowboy Up!” to sharing their problems.

As a second-generation Wyoming native, I have always truly appreciated this characteristic, and believe it to be one of the many things that gives Wyoming its beautiful, unique nature. That being said, we have expended much effort and many resources trying to emphasize the importance of seeking help for mental health issues, just as we would for physical issues. We can be individuals without being alone; we can “Cowboy Up!” by admitting our problems and seeking help for them.

The Task Force has produced plays, widely disseminated books and literature, hosted panels, symposiums, nationally recognized guest speakers, and has provided any number of different training methods to different populations throughout the state, all with the goal of erasing the stigma of mental health issues in general and suicide ideation in particular.

Advertisement

5. What are your hopes for the future in Wyoming regarding mental health?

I am so gratified and encouraged by the number of individuals throughout Wyoming who are becoming engaged and involved in improving mental health access and in addressing these needs of so many of our citizens. While I’ve detailed ways we are attempting to accomplish this in my previous answers, my hope is that we all, as caring, compassionate human beings, will recognize the need in others and take action, no matter how small and insignificant that action might seem.

A few years ago, Sweetwater County, through Diocesan Task Force funding, hosted Kevin Hines, who spoke to a packed house at the Broadway Theater. Kevin is one of a very few individuals who has survived a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is quite possibly the only individual to survive without any resulting significant physical problems. He talks about, as a 19-year-old in the throes of bipolar depression, he approached the Golden Gate with tears streaming down his face. He didn’t want to jump, but his mind was telling him it was the only solution.

He made a deal with himself, “If just one person approaches me and smiles, or asks what’s wrong, I won’t have to jump!” Finally, as he was taking his last steps, he was approached by a woman. His relief was short-lived when all she said, handing him her phone was, “Will you take our picture?” He said, “I took three pictures, gave her back her phone and jumped off the bridge. If she had only smiled!”

We never know when the smallest of kindnesses will change a life. My hope for all of us is that we can be someone’s smile on the way to the bridge!