5 Questions With: Green River Mayor Pete Rust

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 9, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with Green River Mayor, Pete Rust.

Rust started his service as Mayor in January of 2015.

Rust was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 27, 1949. Rust lived in London, England; Toronto, Canada; Washington D.C., Arlington, Virginia; the San Francisco Bay area; Riverside, California; and Chico, California, prior to serving in the United States Army, mostly overseas in Frankfurt, Germany.

Rust came to Wyoming in 1980 after graduating from California State University, Chico, with a degree in Political Science (Pre-Law). Rust worked as a Ranger for the U.S Forest Service and was stationed at Big Firehole Campground for a year where he was involved with fighting wildfires, law enforcement, and other duties.

Rust was employed for 11 years as the Sweetwater County Land Use Director (Zoning/Subdivision Law enforcement/Planning), during which time he completed a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Rust worked for four years with the State of Wyoming as an OSHA Health and Safety Compliance Inspector/Investigator for six counties in Southwest, Wyoming .

Rust was later employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as their Transportation Director for 17 years before retiring in February of 2015.

Over the years Rust served on the Sweetwater County Land Use Advisory Committee, the Sweetwater County School District Number 2 ISEE Task Force (I Seek Excellence in Education), Green River Board of Adjustments, Green River Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Sweetwater County P.A.C (Prevention Advisory Council). Rust served eight years on the Green River City Council.

Rust is married to Shelley, who was born and raised in Green River. They have two sons, Ryan and Dylan. Ryan has a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Wyoming, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and is the Director of the Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs. Dylan is currently attending Columbia University as a medical school student.

Rust loves the outdoors and sports. You can often find Rust playing pickleball at the Green River Recreation Center, and at track and field events. Rust enjoys hiking and fishing in beautiful Wyoming.

How has the work changed for you as the Mayor, along with the Green River City Council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

In early March of this year, the City of Green River began responding in earnest to the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in our community. On Thursday, March 12, our city administrator issued a memo to our employees and partners regarding the need to “develop a community mitigation strategy,” and the need to take local measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as Wyoming had just identified the first positive case of COVID-19! The lives of most everyone in Wyoming changed, and certainly, the priorities of myself as Mayor and those of the council and staff experienced a dramatic shift in priorities. While we continued work on the budget, we got much more conservative right away due to uncertainties and certain reductions in our revenue streams. Concern shifted from the general day to day issues and overall goals of the city. The changes went to simply coordinating and participating with Rock Springs and Sweetwater County leaders in ensuring the best possible response to this major pandemic in protecting the health and lives of all members of our community.

The following week, the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was formed with a well-defined leadership/responsibility structure to coordinate our community’s effort and with the leader selected, County Commission Chairman, Doc Wendling. Wendling then reviewed the organization’s formation with both Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and myself, and the need for a budget was immediately provided by our two cities and the county. The great team of highly effective, efficient, and committed leaders was established, which has played a large role in establishing Wyoming as one of the states with a low level of incidence of the dreaded virus.

The councils’ and myself roles as well as many other roles within the Community changed from face to face meetings to achieve our goals to “Zoom” remote meetings to avoid contact and exposure while at the same time providing a very different communication experience which has taken some getting used to. It has, however, provided a new venue for conducting the public business, without the need for travel, which has seemingly resulted in an explosion of meetings in this new format to address the pandemic, as well as continue to manage the day-to-day business of the various organizations.

During this process I have reached out to and tried to help community efforts, particularly in relation to our most vulnerable population, being our seniors. By discussing the needs related to transportation with STAR Transit, Castle Rock Convalescent Centers needs in planning for the protection of their patrons, senior housing needs for PPE, etc., medical needs with Castle Rock Medical, grocery issues with Smith’s, meals, and expenses with Golden Hour Senior Center, and the establishment of a bank fund and a volunteer base to help where needed. The council has been kept informed of all the changes and given their input on many different issues affecting how the city responds, and plans for continuing or reducing services while protecting our citizens and employees.

How do you feel Sweetwater County has done in response to the Pandemic?

As noted above, I think those community leaders who were responsible for formulating and operating the EOC, and its Incident Command Center/Team have shown themselves to be an incredibly talented, effective, and committed group of leaders that I have observed and gained the greatest respect for, very impressive! The same can be said from my observation of all the committed folks who serve various segments of our community, the Teachers, Administrators and support staffs at the school districts, grocery store workers, Health Care providers, particularly at the Hospital and Castle Rock Medical Center and County Health, under the direction of County Medical Officer/Doctor Jean Stachon. Also, as mentioned, folks in all our Senior Housing facilities and our Senior Centers continuing to feed our Seniors and provide other needed services, the Mission at Castle Rock and other Convalescent Centers that have kept the virus away from our most vulnerable populations with virtually no cases to date is simply amazing. The list goes on in terms of the many organizations and individuals who have gone the extra mile to do their part to protect our community, so in general I think we have done an amazing job.

It concerns me that some think that the efforts that we have put forth are nearing an end. There is a necessity to continue to use good judgment and protect yourself, your family, and others. You can’t exhibit a casual, “no care attitude”, to making the simple commitment to do the best you can to follow the simple guidelines of social distancing, facial protection, limiting the number at the grocery stores, and keeping gatherings to less than 10 people while staying home if you’re sick, and washing your hands properly to help limit the spread of the disease.

What can you say about workers on the front line who are helping fight the virus?

While I think I have touched on this in my previous answers, those police officers, firemen, nurses, and doctors who have direct contact with those infected, and who have contact with many that they do not know, whether they may be infected or not are truly our heroes. That again includes also everyone in the organizations mentioned above, but particularly our emergency response personnel and our medical providers. We will never be able to give them enough credit and recognition for the truly amazing and selfless sacrifices they have made for the community!

In what way have you seen the resiliency of the community in response to this pandemic?

I have observed high school students sitting on the hoods of their cars spaced the appropriate distance from each other talking and socializing in the parking lot of the high school, but being smart enough to get out and socialize, but practice common sense and keeping their distance to properly prevent the potential spread of the disease. I know parents and students of all ages have taken up a completely foreign form of distance learning and applied themselves to learn as much as they can under these circumstances. I have observed grocery store workers, stocking shelves, cleaning, and checking out customers despite the threat of exposure during these work tasks. I have seen many citizens of various ages sewing masks for both friends and strangers in an effort to just help others in their community. I have observed our city employees doing completely different tasks than what they normally do to help the city be better prepared when we move to the process of opening up. All of these and many more examples make us all proud of the community that we are so fortunate to live in!

What are you hoping to see from the City of Green River when businesses begin to reopen?

While I certainly hope to see our citizens supporting all of our businesses through shopping locally and making a concerted effort to do just that, I also hope that they remain ever vigilant in practicing the basics that have been taught to us of social distancing, facial protection, etc., whenever possible, as the worst pandemic in many, many years is just not going to disappear overnight. If we do not remain careful, cautious, and informed as we progress towards recovery to our “normal way of life”, no matter how much we all would like that to be the case, that requires an effort of personal responsibility rather than just expecting that it will happen.