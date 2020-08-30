5 Questions With: Lena Warren, Marketing and Events Coordinator, Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Lena Warren, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Wyo4News talks with Warren about the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair, the impacts COVID-19 have had on the Sweetwater Events Complex, and more.

1. How did you feel about the turnout for the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair?

We were incredibly pleased with the continued support that we received from Sweetwater and Daggett County 4-H and FFA members, as well as community members. We are all dealing with new circumstances and we are glad that we could have the event, as well as allow youth to finish their projects.

2. With the changes that were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how do you feel your workers for the Sweetwater Events Complex responded?

Our staff was committed to providing the best experience, given the restrictions. We adjusted the schedule and worked with the local 4-H and FFA offices to offer a safe event.

Together, we were prepared to go online, if needed, but were able to host a live event. Additionally, this year also offered an online auction option for members of the community choosing to participate from home.

3. What was the biggest change for you at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair?

The biggest change was scaling back from Wyoming’s Big Show to the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair. Due to the loss in rental revenue and the future “unknown”, we had to make the decision early, but had to make those decisions so that we did not sustain further revenue loss. It was a tough decision, but Larry Lloyd, our Executive Director, and the Sweetwater County Fair Board discussed the issues and moved forward with scaling back.

4. How well do you think the kids did in their events while dealing with COVID-19?

The kids were great! I think they were just excited to be able to compete and show their projects. They had a great auction, and again, we are so fortunate to live in a supportive community.

5. What are your hopes for the future for the Sweetwater Events Complex as life normalizes?

During all this, the Sweetwater Events Complex has continued to remain focused on recruiting large regional and national events. Although we had to cancel two large RV rallies, we are finalizing contracts with these clubs now for future years. We have also had the Tiffin RV Club come back and we are looking to host them again in 2021 or 2022.

We have also booked the World Series Team Roping for the next two years in June. The Royal Crown Barrel race will also be back for the next two years in August.

Our staff is continuing to move forward, and we look forward to bringing back all events large and small. Our events are key to our local economy and help all our local businesses from hotels, gas stations to restaurants.