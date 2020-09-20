5 Questions With: Steve Core, Communications Administrator, City of Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Steve Core, Communications Administrator for the City of Green River.

Core is a life-long Wyoming resident. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1985. Core then took a job at KUGR radio in December of 1985. He worked at the station for 35 years. Core was just recently hired on at the City in July of this year.

He loves to play golf, hunt, and be outside. Core is a 20-year member of the Sweetwater County School District #2 School Board and has served as Chairman in four different decades, including this year.

He is a sports junkie and loves the Wyoming Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Core has been married to Nancy for 36 years in November. They have two kids, Patrick and Heather, along with four wonderful grandkids.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. How do you feel about the cleanup response from the City of Green River after hurricane-force winds hit Green River and destroyed many trees and dropped heavy snow?

I thought it was great. I was on the streets at 7 am on Tuesday morning of the event. The streets had been cleared of snow for the most part. Crews were already working on the trees that had blocked traffic. In fact, City crews responded to the down tree that happened Monday night.

I was coming through town and the street had been blocked off and traffic re-routed. Once the winds died down, crews and residents were hard at work cleaning up the many streets that were affected by downed trees. This was all being done while the power was out. Impressive.

2. What can you say about the community and local businesses volunteering to help with the cleanup?

Amazing is the word that comes to mind, but not surprising. This city has always stepped up to help neighbors and friends in a crisis. I saw this first hand all across the city. Several businesses, who had the equipment, were there to help. Granite Oilfield Services comes to mind. Shawn Neher and his brother Shane brought a crew of 11 into town to help. He called me and we got the word out, and he tells me they worked five days and their donation was over 30,000 dollars.

There were plenty more businesses that stepped up to help. The help from Trout Unlimited (TU) was amazing. Nick Walrath, who leads TU, stepped up big time. They have grant money and need trees, so TU hired Longhorn Construction to remove downed trees that will be used by TU for riverbank stabilization. This saved the taxpayers big time.

Residents took it upon themselves to begin the cleanup ASAP, and have followed the rules to a tee for dumping at the Green River Rodeo Arena. The City employees did an awesome job. All employees, regardless of department, went to work on the cleanup.

3. Communication is important to make sure work gets done efficiently, so how would you rate that with the different departments working together during the cleanup?

A plus. It was amazing to see all City departments come together, see residents help each other, and see local businesses donate equipment and manpower. A special thanks to Shelby Lockman, who runs our social media, keeping that up to date.

Also, shout-out to the local media, who helped big time in keeping the public up to date on the power outage and cleanup. Most residents were able to keep up to date with their phones, so even though there was no power, local media was a big key to communications.

4. What is the plan for disposing of the trees at the Green River Rodeo Grounds Arena?

The City plans to rent a grinder/chipper. This piece of equipment will be used at three locations, Riverview Cemetery, Green River Rodeo Arena, and at the top of the old landfill. Residents and the City will use the chipped material.

5. What are your hopes for the future as you continue working for the City of Green River?

We have some tough financial times coming, but as always, we have great leaders in Green River and like the recent events, with teamwork, we will get through it.