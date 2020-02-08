5 Questions With URA Manager Chad Banks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 8, 2020) – In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with URA Manager, Chad Banks. The Mission of the Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Main Street is to foster the economic and social vitality of downtown Rock Springs, while accentuating its unique heritage. In addition, our mission is to foster the preservation of the historic character and cultural heritage of Rock Springs.

The Urban Renewal Agency (URA) was established in 2005 by the City of Rock Springs in order to revitalize, redevelop and conserve the slum and blighted areas of the Urban Renewal District. The Urban Renewal District encompasses the downtown central business district and the east entrance to the City of Rock Springs.

The URA is considered a department within the city and headed by a Director who also facilitates the Rock Springs Main Street program with the assistance of additional city staff. The agency depends on countless volunteer hours of service on four standing committees: Promotions, Design, Economic Restructuring and Organization.

Along with volunteers, the URA has partnered with the City of Rock Springs, the Downtown Merchants, Sweetwater Economic Development Association, Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming Business Council, Sweetwater School District Number 1, Community Fine Arts Center, Historical Museum Board, City Recreation Board, City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation department, Library Board, professional individuals, property owners, and all appropriate stakeholders in the City of Rock Springs community. Every one of these partnerships play a vital role in helping accomplish projects within the URA plan.

Five Questions with URA Manager, Chad Banks…

What service do you provide to Rock Springs?

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) supports downtown redevelopment efforts, assisting downtown property and business owners, promotions, design and economic development.

Why was Rock Springs selected for the program?

The City of Rock Springs become a Nationally Main Street Certified program in 2007; we started the program in 2005. In 2005, the City Council designed at the area for the district and voted to implement the URA, followed by the Main Street program.

What will the Urban Renewal Plan do for the city? What won’t it do?

By City ordinance, we’re restricted in the areas in which we can operate (The URA boundaries). Additionally, our main area is focus is the Downtown Focus Zone as identified in the 2012 City of Rock Springs Mast Plan. We offer business assistance and grants (when funds are available) to downtown businesses and building owners. We also produce events and promotions designed to draw traffic to the downtown area.

What has been your biggest project, and how much did it effect the town?

Oh wow – so far, the biggest projects would be the redevelopment of the Broadway Theater and Bunning Freight Station buildings in 2019 alone, those two venues hosted 200 events with attendance over the year topping 22,000 people – those are huge numbers for our community. The buildings are now huge contributors to Rock Springs and host everything from school dances to craft fairs to weddings and funerals.

Are there any future projects that you are excited about?

YES! Certainly, the redevelopment of the First Security Bank building is going to be HUGE for Downtown. Having that building, which has been vacant since 1980, brought back to life will be such an asset to our community. We also have a variety of smaller projects on the horizon, including revisiting the Art Underground Gallery (pedestrian underpass), the return of the Brown Bag Concert Series, the upcoming Broadway Theater season and some grants we’re waiting to hear on to update lighting in both underpasses.