5 Tiger boys win Regional wrestling titles, plus top area girls results from Casper

February 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

With a strong performance in the lower and upper weight classes, Rock Springs High School finished second in the 4A West Boys Regional tournament at Casper’s Kelly Walsh High School. The Tigers had five individual regional champions in the boy’s meet. Star Valley won the team event.

Rock Springs will compete in the 4A Wyoming State Boys Wrestling Championship on Friday and Saturday in Casper.

Top Four Placings by Tiger Wrestlers:

106 Pounds: 4. Daxon Shelly

113 Pounds: Champion – Dane Arnoldi, 3. Kirkland Hay

120 Pounds: Champion – Santiago Cruz

126 Pounds: Champion – Justin Henry

138 Pounds: 4. Broc Fletcher

165 Pounds: 2. Sam Thornhill

175 Pounds: Champion – Mathew Foster

215 Pounds: Champion – Ian Dickinson

285 Pounds: 4. William Bybee

Girls Wrestling Results

In the all-school girls tournament, which also took place at Kelly Walsh High School, Green River had two individual champions on its way to a fifth-place finish in the team competition. Star Valley won the meet. Lyman was ninth, Rock Springs 13th, and Mountain View 22nd out of the 24 teams.

The first-ever girls’ high school state championships in Wyoming will occur in Casper this Thursday and Friday. That tournament will have no school classifications with all girls’ teams will be competing against each other.

Top Five Placings by Area Girl Wrestlers:

100 Pounds: 5. Emalee Behling (Lyman)

105 Pounds: 3. Bianca Maez (GR)

110 Pounds: Champion – Brianna Uhrig (GR)

125 Pounds: Champion – Lilly Harris (GR), 2. Eliza Clegg (Lyman)

135 Pounds: 4. Braxlyn Horgenson (Mt. View)

140 Pounds: 5. Kylee Shultz (Lyman)

155 Pounds: 2. Sarah Eddy (RS)

170 Pounds: 3. Hali Witt (RS)



