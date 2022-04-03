50 to 70 mph winds expected to hit the area Monday and Tuesday

April 3, 2022 — Enjoy today’s light winds. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a weather system will bring the potential for strong to high winds to most of the area from Monday afternoon through Wednesday. High Wind watches have been issued for Sweetwater, Sublette County, Fremont County, and Lincoln Counties for Monday and Tuesday.

Locally (see map below), west winds are expected between 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph Monday afternoon to late Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service is warning residents that these damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, with travel possibly being difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Most of the I-80 corridor will experience these high wind conditions Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph for the Rawlins to the Cheyenne region.

The extended forecast for Rock Springs and Green River calls for Wednesday’s winds to be still gusting to 40 mph. However, winds could lighten up by Thursday.