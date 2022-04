500,000 acre-feet of water to be released from Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Flaming Gorge Reservoir (Shutterstock photo)

April 25, 2022 — Starting around May 1, Flaming Gorge Reservoir will begin releasing water to assist a serve lack of water in Lake Powell on the Utah/Arizona border. Reports state that Lake Powell’s water levels have shrunk to their lowest levels since the lake was filled in the 1960s.

According to the Upper Colorado River Commission, at this time, regulators plan to release 500,000 acre-feet of water from Flaming Gorge between May of this year and April of 2023. This water release is part of the Commission’s 2022 Drought Response Operations Plan.

Last year, Flaming Gorge Reservoir released 125,000 acre-feet of water to assist Lake Powell’s water shortage. That water release dropped water levels at Flaming Gorge by about four feet in elevation.