51 test positive for coronavirus in SCSD#1 over last two weeks

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 4, 2020) – There were 34 students and 17 staff members in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 who tested positive for the coronavirus over the last two weeks, according to an update sent to parents, staff and the community on Friday, Dec. 4.

There were: eight students and one staff member at Rock Springs High School, six staff members with the transportation department, one staff member at Walnut Elementary, six students and two staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary, one student at Eastside Elementary, one staff member at the central administration building, five students and one staff member at Rock Springs Junior High, two students at Overland Elementary, one staff member at Farson-Eden, four students and two staff members at Sage Elementary, six students and one staff member at Westridge Elementary, one staff member at Desert View Elementary, and two students at Stagecoach Elementary.

Because of various COVID-19-related reasons this past week, the school district currently has a total of 44 staff members out. This includes staff getting quarantined, having to stay home due to daycares shutting down, currently being tested, or testing positive.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Human Resource Director Nicole Bolton stated that the community spread and positivity rate are impacting the school district.