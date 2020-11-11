53 SCSD#1 staff members in quarantine because of COVID-19

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) – Late Tuesday evening, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern sent out a memo to students, staff and families, notifying them of multiple positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Nov. 7.

McGovern stated that the exposures have not been deemed to be at school.

“Fifty-three staff are out either due to testing, quarantine orders, or positive results, and the student count is significantly higher. Most staff and students are out at this time due to quarantine orders,” she stated.

School nurses are working with public health officials to deliver quarantine papers to any students or staff members that are identified as close contacts in contact tracing. Public Health will be contacting the positive cases.

McGovern added that the increase in positive cases within the community is making it difficult to keep up with notifying individuals quickly.

“We would also like to notify individuals that anyone that is symptomatic will not be allowed in the schools until they are completely symptom free. We know this may seem like a steep step to take, but we need to continue keeping students and staff safe,” she stated.

“We will get more specific information out as soon as we are able to. Please help the District keep our schools open for in-person learning and staying at tier 1. By everyone giving a little and taking precautionary measures, together we can achieve so much.”