Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

(August 12, 2020) — In a school reopening survey from WalletHub, 55 percent of parents want in-person learning.

Some of the key stats that contribute to this are 32 percent of parents cannot work remotely, so being at home is not an option. The survey also said parents believe teachers who work remotely should get paid less, work longer hours, or give up vacation days.

Other key stats said 31 percent more fathers than mothers wanted schools to reopen for in-person learning. Politics have an impact on opinions for reopening schools. According to the survey, “Two-thirds of conservative parents favor schools reopening, versus less than half of liberal parents.”

Another important statistic in the survey regarding the parents was regarding the development of their children. The survey said the No. 1 reason parents want schools to repone is for their children’s development. The No. 2 reason is parents being able to go back to work, and No. 3 is their children eating properly.