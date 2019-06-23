5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Taking Place In July

Sweetwater County, WY (6/15/19) – The 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament organized by Rocky Mountain Power and Tata Chemicals will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rolling Green Country Club. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and will have several games, events, and prizes with players receiving a prime rib dinner.

Sponsor

Last year, the tournament raised $22,410.86 for the BGC of Sweetwater County with Rocky Mountain Power matching the donations dollar for dollar, making it a grand total of $44,821.72. The BGC of Sweetwater County would like to thank all of the sponsors and teams that contributed to their 2018 tournament.

“This year, Tata Chemicals has joined in on the efforts with Rocky Mountain Power for this year’s golf tournament,” said BGC of Sweetwater County CEO Lisa Stewart. “We appreciate all of the time, effort, and dollars both of these companies are giving to support our Club,” said Stewart.

Advertisement

For sponsorship, or to sign up a team, you can contact Chelsey Lipka with Rocky Mountain Power at (307) 352-4268, or Lis Stewart at [email protected], or (307) 382-2639, or at www squareup.com/store/bgcsweetwater.