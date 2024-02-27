6 Sweetwater County residents on Governor’s list of commission and council nominees

February 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Governor Mark Gordon has sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards, and commissions. These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The Governor’s list of nominees includes six Sweetwater County residents; the reappointment of David Caplan to the five member Community Development Authority, the reappoint of Rodger Torgersen to the Gaming Commission, the reappointment of Christopher Baker and new appointee Jundee Layne to the Mining Council, the reappointment of David Gray to the Parole Council, and new appointee Brandt Lyman to the Tranportation Commission.

No Sweetwater County residents are included on the Governor’s submitted list for the Investment Funds Committe who, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office, per state statute, are appointed by a selection panel and not the Governor. All other nominees are appointed solely by the Governor.

The Governor’s letter to the Senate and list of nominees are attached and may be found here. The Investment Funds Committee Nominees may be found here.