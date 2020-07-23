6-year-old Wyoming boy awarded “Honorary” WBC Champion after saving sister from dog attack

(July 23, 2020) — In a story from FOX Sports, 6-year-old Bridger Walker of Wyoming, who saved his younger sister from a dog attack last week, received a belt from the WBC and was awarded “Honorary” Champion for his heroic act.

The World Boxing Council took to Twitter on July 21 to congratulate Walker, saying, “AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger “The bravest man on Earth” Walker.

Walker received 90 stitches, give or take a few, after he was able to lead his sister away by hand and help her hide from the dog.

As Walker started his recovery, Chris Evans, known as Captain America, congratulated Walker on his bravery through a video on Twitter.

