66th Annual Airstream Rally makes big waves with remarkable community contributions

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Events Complex

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The 66th Annual Airstream Club International Rally concluded on a high note, leaving an indelible mark not only with its remarkable community contributions but also with its highest attendance in the last twenty years. Hosted in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the Rally brought together Airstream enthusiasts from around the world for a week of camaraderie, adventure and lifelong memories.

This year’s rally, held from June 24-30, witnessed an unprecedented number of attendees, with an impressive 1,192 Airstream trailers converging at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Rally welcomed a diverse group of Airstream owners, families and friends, uniting them in their shared passion for adventure, exploration and the iconic Airstream lifestyle.

The Vintage Airstream Club parade, featuring more than 60 Airstreams 25 years or older paraded from downtown Rock Springs and through the Complex followed by a grand opening ceremony to set the stage for an incredible week as participants connected with old friends and forged new bonds with fellow Airstream enthusiasts. The Rally grounds buzzed with excitement and enthusiasm, reflecting the vibrant and close-knit community that defines the Airstream Club International.

Throughout the week, attendees were treated to a plethora of engaging activities and educational sessions, catering to the diverse interests of the Airstream community. Informative seminars on trailer maintenance and upgrades, information technology, caravan or rally leading, outdoor cooking demonstrations, quilting, jewelry making and some local guest speakers were among the highlights, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and inspiration for their Airstream adventures.

For the competitive, there was a pet show, photo contest, hobby and arts contest and golf tournament. Then there were plenty of activities for the energetic early risers: bike rides, line dancing, yoga and pickleball. For the social people who like to eat and drink (isn’t that everybody?), there were region breakfasts or luncheons, food trucks, ice cream socials and happy hours. For the musically inclined, there was live entertainment and dancing three evenings and an outdoor concert in the city park by the Wyoming Winds Airstream Band and Okay Chorale. For the bargain-seeking, there was a silent auction and a flea market/craft fair. The vendor hall featured 65 booths varying in products from baked goods to e-bike carrier systems, hitches and everything in between. The Rally hosted 71 children under age 18 with a full week of STEM-based learning at “Junior Streamers Camp” each morning.

The Rally also served as a platform for attendees to explore the surrounding area and immerse themselves in the local culture. Guided bus excursions to the nearby Flaming Gorge and a river rafting trip on the Green River allowed participants to experience firsthand the joy of Airstream travel, creating cherished memories with their loved ones.

In addition to the incredible attendance, the Rally was marked by outstanding community contributions. Airstream Club members demonstrated their generosity and compassion by donating an impressive 126 pints of blood, collecting 150 pounds of aluminum tabs to be cashed in toward contributions to the Ronald McDonald House and amassing more than 33,000 diapers to support families in need throughout Sweetwater County.

Furthermore, a remarkable $12,193 was donated to the United Way of Southwest Wyoming, showcasing the Airstream community’s commitment to making a positive impact in the local community where they travel.

The Airstream Club International extends its deepest gratitude to all its members for their overwhelming support and generous contributions at this year’s International Rally. The Rally’s high attendance and outstanding community engagement reflect the enduring spirit and camaraderie of the Airstream community.

Reflecting on the Rally’s success, LaVerne McHenry, the Airstream Club International Rally Community Service Chair expressed immense pride in her fellow Airstream Club members for their dedication to making a difference. “This Rally has not only been a blast just seeing friends and camping together, but we’re also out here learning new things, trying new things and feeling great about coming together to make a positive impact on this community,” said McHenry.

For more information about the Airstream Club and upcoming events, please visit https://airstreamclub.org/.