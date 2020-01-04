6th Annual ‘Music for Vets’ concert tonight in Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) – Tonight, the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their annual 2020 “Music for Vets” event at the Island Pavilion in Green River. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

Bands performing at tonight’s event include Royal Bliss from Salt Lake City, The Wayne Hoskins Band from Salt Lake City, and local Rock Springs bands Zamtrip and Sin City Screamers.

The concert is a family event with all ages welcome. In addition to the live music, the event will feature a raffle, silent auction, and concessions.

Admission is $10 at the door. Proceeds from the event go to the Veteran’s Relief Fund, supporting veterans and veterans’ families in need. Last year’s event raised $18,800.