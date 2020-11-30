6th annual Pug’s Light Show raises items donations for food bank

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 30, 2020) — Who doesn’t love driving around and looking at all of the different Christmas decorations on houses?

For six years straight, the Pugmire family in Green River has decorated their house to perfection and will continue to do so this year. Pug’s Light Show will also benefit a good cause, raising food items to donate to the Sweetwater County Food Bank.

“I think it is so important to spread Christmas Cheer and donate this year because it has been an extremely rough year for many in our community. A lot of people are struggling, and those struggles aren’t going to just disappear with the new year,” said Wendy Pugmire.

“Our hope is that our light show can give families something to do, while staying safe and healthy. And hopefully, the donation made to the food bank at the beginning of the year, will help lessen the burden slightly.”

The light show begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will continue throughout the month of December. It will also include some playlists of some Christmas classic songs.

To donate, there will be a container on the corner of the property near the 90.1 sign.

Items being accepted nonperishable food items, baby food, diapers, wipes, children’s books, toiletries and pet food.

Pug’s Light Show is located at 291 Sunset St. in Green River