6th annual Tiger Town Bash Set for Sept. 5

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the sixth annual Tiger Town Bash.

Set for Thursday, Sept. 5, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase our TIGER PRIDE as our students head back to school and just before the first home football game.

The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and Marching Band will be performing, and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set-up and showcase their activities.

Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday. Concessions will be available at the event.

The town bash will take place in the parking area along North Front this year to accommodate growing crowds. The 2019 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all of the participating clubs, will march down Edgar to North Front Street, where festivities will begin at 3:45 p.m.

The schedule includes:

3:45 p.m.: Band and all fall sports/activities round up at the west parking lot.

Band is first in line and will lead the parade.

Hall of Fame members are next in line, and football is right after them.

4 p.m.: All teams begin marching down to the old Urban Renewal district.

This will now be located on North Front Street open parking lot.

4:25 p.m.: RSHS Principal Annie Fletcher and RSHS Activities Director Thomas Jassman introduce Tiger Town Bash festivities.

Introduce all activities in attendance.

Make introductory announcement about the Hall of Fame inductees.

4:30 p.m.: Introduce Band Director Brian Redmond & Choir Director Leesa Kuhlmann.

Band and drum line performs (i.e. school song)

Choir performs (i.e. school song)

Notify every one of their main event(s)

Athletes speech

Team Cheer

4:40 p.m.: Introduce Volleyball/Coach Pyer.

Speech about coming up game

Athletes speak about attending the game

Volleyball girls do a pre-game cheer

4:45 p.m.: Introduce Cheer/Coach Dena Douchant

Speech from coach about the program

Athletes speak about how they are going to get students to attend events.

Team introduces crowd-involving cheer

4:50 p.m.: Introduce Football/Coach Lenhardt

Upcoming events/program success

Athletes speech

Sport team cheer

4:55 p.m.: Introduce Cross Country/Coach Brad Dekrey

Coach speaks of their event

Athletes speak of success

Team Cheer

5 p.m.: Introduce Hall of Fame Inductees

This will include inductee process and halftime bio recognition

Athlete: Stan Pivic, Gerald Mattinson, Kim Buston, and Bill Strannigan

Stan Pivic, Gerald Mattinson, Kim Buston, and Bill Strannigan Distinguished Alumni: Joe Legerski, Dr. Nick Mamalis, Dr. Paul Bertagnolli, Dr. John Demshar

Joe Legerski, Dr. Nick Mamalis, Dr. Paul Bertagnolli, Dr. John Demshar Team: 1987 and 1988 State Champion Golf Teams

1987 and 1988 State Champion Golf Teams Coach: Ted Schroeder and Sheila Syvrud

Ted Schroeder and Sheila Syvrud Contributor: Mike Willmore Sr.

5:10 p.m.: Recognize softball as a new sanctioned sport

This is for the 2020-2021 school year

5:15 p.m.: Introduce Speech & Debate Team/Stephanie Cozzens

Explain what is Speech & Debate

Notify everyone of their main home event

Team Cheer

5:20 p.m.: Introduce Dance/Coach Laura Doak

Notify everyone of their main competition & successes

Team Performs Dance

5:30 p.m.: Introduce Tiger Thespian Troupe/Richard Merrill

Explain what is Tiger Thespian group

Notify every one of their main home event(s)

Team Cheer

5:35 p.m.: Introduce Golf/Coach Bob Legerski

Notify every one of their schedule

Athletes speak of success

Team Cheer

5:40 p.m.: Introduce Girls Swimming/Coach Ron DeFauw

Coach speaks of major events

Players speak of support for their home events

Team Cheer

5:45 p.m.: Introduce Tennis/Coach Anderson (In competition)

Speech about upcoming game

Athletes speak to get students to attend

Tiger FB players do their pre-game cheer

5:50 p.m.: Introduce Student Council/Amberlee Beardsley

Sponsor speaks of their major event

Students speak of activities for homecoming

Team Cheer

5:55 p.m.: Football team starts assembling for departure back to school.

Teams are still in groups

Return in the same order

6 p.m.: All teams start marching back to RSHS. Students are expected to arrive back at the high school at 6:15 p.m. and will depart from there.

The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA as a means of building community and school spirit while involving students in Downtown Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. The Organization Committee plays a key role in keeping the Board, Committees, staff and programs of work in good shape by attracting people and funds for the organization.

For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.