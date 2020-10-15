7-year-old hit by vehicle near A Street and Blair Avenue

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) – A 7-year-old female suffered injuries following a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

On Oct. 13, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the area of A Street and Blair Avenue for the report of a vehicle striking a 7-year-old female crossing the street on her scooter.

Officers investigated on scene, speaking with the driver of the vehicle and several witnesses. The driver of the vehicle, Jace Bunderman, (24) was cited for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The female was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of her injuries and later transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. She was reported to be in stable condition.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.