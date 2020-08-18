76 active cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries reported by Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — As of Tuesday, August 18, the number of active COVID-19 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is 76, and recoveries are 41. The number go as follows:

(According to the WDOC, a recovered case is someone that has been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to return to the general inmate population or to work)

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: 67 active cases and 22 recoveries

Staff Population: seven active cases and 13 recoveries

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:

Inmate Population: one active case and two recoveries

Staff Population: zero active cases and three recoveries

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero positive cases over time

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: one active case

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero active cases and one recovery

A first round of mandatory testing took place this week at the WWC. All prison staff and WDOC inmates have now been tested at least once, and re-tests are being conducted on an as-needed basis. The WDOC will continue to provide regular updates as new information becomes available.