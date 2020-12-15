7th annual Music For Vets scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 15, 2020) – The 7th annual Music for Vets event, hosted by the Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion, remains scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

“It has been a tough year for everyone, but we are determined to keep this event going as the veterans relief fund has helped so many veterans in need,” stated Thomas John Niemiec Jr., commander of the Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion.

Bands performing include American Hitmen, Ron Keel, Zamtrip, Wayne Hoskins Band and Sin City Screamers.

The event will take place at the Island Pavilion, located at 475 South 2nd East in Green River, and will begin at 5 p.m. and the music will begin at 6 p.m.

Music for Vets is a benefit concert where bands and other musical acts donate or reduce their fees to perform during the charity event to raise money for the local veterans relief fund.

All funds stay local and is designed to help veterans and their families, along with traveling veterans who breakdown in the area.

Tickets cost $10 per person.

Last year, the event raised $28,000 for veterans.

This year there are corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, contact the American Legion at 307-871-0032