8 counties report new COVID-19 cases Friday including Sweetwater

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 13, 2020) — Sweetwater County gained two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The site also reported, in total, eight counties in the state reported new cases of the disease. As of Friday, Wyoming now has registered 811 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with another 216 probable cases.

Advertisement

Unita County once again led the state in new cases reported Friday with eight. Laramie County added three with two new cases reported in Teton County. Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, and Park counties each had a single new case. Albany County’s count dropped by one confirmed-case on Friday’s WDH report.

Statewide recoveries of COVID-19 rose by just one to 623.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday’s: Albany (23, -1), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (27, +1), Carbon (11, +1), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (271, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (125, +3), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (3, +1), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (30, +2), Teton (73, +2), Uinta (56, +8), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (6), and Washakie (5).