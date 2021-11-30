8 Cowboys named to All-Mountain West football teams

First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection linebacker Chad Muma (48) against the Air Force Falcons. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (Nov. 30, 2021) — The Mountain West Conference announced its 2021 All-Mountain West football teams today, and in total, eight Wyoming Cowboys earned First, Second, or Honorable Mention honors. The 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covered the league selected the teams in voting.

First Team Selections

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma was named to the All-MW First Team. Muma ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles this season, averaging 6.7 solo tackles per game. He also ranked No. 2 in the MW and No. 4 in the country in total tackles, averaging 10.8 total tackles per game. Muma had two interception returns for touchdowns during the season to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in the nation in that category, and his three total interceptions tied him for No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 30 in the FBS. Muma is one of six national finalists for this year’s Butkus Award that honors the best linebacker in the nation.

Second Team Selections

Xazavian Valladay ranked No. 3 in the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (82.0) while ranking No. 5 in rushing attempts (190). He also ranked No. 3 in rushing yards per carry (5.18 per carry). Valladay was No. 8 in the conference in all-purpose yards (101.42 all-purpose yards per game), as he ranked second on the Cowboy team in receptions, with 23 for 233 yards.

C.J. Coldon helped lead a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 7 in the nation in pass defense, allowing opponents only 177.5 yards per game. He was credited with nine pass breakups on the season to rank No. 8 in the conference. Coldon was credited with 66 tackles from his cornerback position, which ranked him No. 3 on the Cowboy team and ranked him No. 31 in the conference among all players at all positions.

Keegan Cryder started his 43rd consecutive game last Saturday in Wyoming’s regular-season finale. Those 43 starts include every game of Cryder’s career, dating back to his redshirt freshman season of 2018. He has never missed a game during his Wyoming career. He helped pave the way for Wyoming to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 30 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 195.1 yards per game.

Isaiah Neyor was No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 9 in the country in receiving touchdowns, with 11. He ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 9 in the nation in average yards per catch (20.28 yards per reception). Neyor also ranked No. 8 in the league in total receiving yards (791) and was No. 9 in receiving yards per game (65.92 receiving yards per game).

Honorable Mention Selections

Three Cowboy linemen were named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference. Those three were defensive end Garrett Crall, nose tackle Cole Godbout, and offensive guard Logan Harris.