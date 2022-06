80th annual Bondurant BBQ this Sunday

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

BONDURANT, WYOMING — The city of Bondurant would like to invite the community to their 80th annual Bondurant BBQ. This event will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Bondurant Church Grounds starting at 11:00 a.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m.

There will be two whole beef luau-style with sides, desserts and fixings, kid events and face painting, live music, and more. All are welcome to attend. All proceeds will go to the Bondurant Community Club for the various events they put on for the year.