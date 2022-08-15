8th annual Tiger Town Bash set for September 1 in a new location

Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the eighth annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Thursday, September 1, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase our TIGER PRIDE as our students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game! The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team, and marching band will be performing and all clubs, organizations, and groups are invited to set up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday.

The Tiger Town Bash will be hosted at a new location this year – Bunning Park! The park will allow more room, easier access, and parking. The 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all participating clubs, will march down Edgar to Bunning Park where festivities will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The schedule includes:

4:45 p.m. – Band and all fall sports/activities round-up at the west parking lot.

· Band is first in line and will lead the parade

· Hall of Fame members are next in line and football is right after them

5:00 p.m. – All teams begin marching down to Downtown Rock Springs.

· This will now be located at Bunning Park

5:15 p.m. – Mr. Suppes/Mr. Jassman intro Tiger Town Bash festivities

· Intro all activities in attendance

· Introductory announcement about the Hall of Fame inductees

· Band does Drumline

5:20 p.m. – Intro Cross Country/Coach Urlacher

· Coach speaks of their event

· Athletes speak of progress and home meet

· Team Cheer

5:25 p.m. – Intro Volleyball/Coach Pyer

· Coach speaks of their event

· Athletes speak about attending their games

· Volleyball girls do a pre-game cheer

5:30 p.m. – Intro Cheer/Coach Douchant

· Speech form coach about the program

· Athletes speak about how they are going to get students to attend events

· Team introduces crowd involving cheer

5:35 p.m. – Intro Football/Coach Lenhardt

· Upcoming events/program success

· Athletes speech

· Sport team cheer

5:40 p.m. – Intro Band/Coach Redmond

· Notify everyone of their state events

· Athletes speech

· Band Performs

5:45 p.m. – Intro Hall of Fame Inductees

· This will include inductee process and halftime biorecognition

· Athlete: David Carter, Donna Evans-Collins, JJ Syvrud, Stewart Dulaney, and Rob Spence

· Distinguished Alumni: None

· Team: 1978 State Champion Football Team

· Coach: Carl Romanowski and Todd Dulaney

· Contributor: John Novotny and Rex Dulaney

· All groups sing school song performed by RSHS band

5:55 p.m. – Intro Speech & Debate Team/Stephanie Cozzens

· Explain what is Speech & Debate

· Notify everyone of their main home events

· Team Cheer

6:00 p.m. – Intro Dance/Coach Christensen

· Notify everyone of their main competition & successes

· Team Performs Dance

6:05 p.m. – Intro Golf/Coach Legerski

· Notify everyone of their schedule-State Golf

· Athletes speak of success

· Team Cheer

6:10 p.m. – Intro Drama Club/Jacob Webb

· Notify everyone of their fall play schedule

· Team Cheer

6:15 p.m. – Intro Girls Swimming/Coach Otto

· Coach speaks of major events

· Players speak of support for their home events

· Team Cheer

6:20 p.m. – Intro Tennis/Coach Anderson

· Speech about coming up game

· Athletes speak to get students to attend

· Tiger FB players do their pre-game cheer

6:25 p.m. – Intro Student Council/Amberlee Beardsley

· Sponsor speaks of their major event

· Students speak of activities for homecoming

· Team Cheer

6:30 p.m. – Marching band starts assembling for departure back to school

· Teams are still in groups

· Return in the same order

6:50 p.m. – All group activities arrive at RSHS

The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA as a means of building community and school spirit while involving students in Downtown Rock Springs.