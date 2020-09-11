9/11/20 – The 19th Anniversary of America being attacked

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 11, 2020) — Today is 9/11. It is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of hijacked Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. All three locations will conduct ceremonies today.

Advertisement

In Rock Springs, a Memorial Service will be held at the Rotary Flagpole at the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Drive at noon. According to organizers, the event should last about 30 minutes. First responders attending are asked to wear their uniforms. Attendees are also asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide today in honor of Patriot Day, the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.