9/11 Memorial Ceremony Friday, September 11, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Friday, September 11, 2020 The Rock Springs City Fire Department invites local first responders to addend the 9/11 memorial ceremony.

This memorial ceremony recognizes the 19th anniversary of the tragic events that took place at the World Trade Center 18 years ago.

The Memorial will be held at the Rotary Flagpole corner of Dewer Drive and Gateway Drive in Rock Springs. Uniformed personal is o be in place at 11:40 a.m., a brief thirty minute ceremony will be at noon.

The Rock Springs City Fire Department asks that attendees please wear appropriate uniforms for their respective agency. Due to COVID concerns, the public will be in