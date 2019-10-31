RS Volleyball heads to Cody for regional play

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 31, 2019) — Rock Springs high school volleyball will be heading to Cody, Wyoming to play in the 4A West regional volleyball tournament.

Their first game will be played against Green River high school at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1. Rock Springs and Green River played on Oct. 25, with Rock Springs taking the match 3-0 with a score of 25-23, 25-19, 25-19.

Head coach Shawn Pyer is confident in her group but insists they don’t get ahead of themselves.

“We plan to take it one game at a time,” Pyer said.

She also recognizes some of the great talents on the other teams, especially Kelly Walsh high school, who is number one in the region.

“Luckily Kelly Walsh is on the other side of the bracket, so hopefully we don’t have to see them until the championship,” Pyer said.

The 2019 Rock Springs volleyball team had its first winning season in eight years. Pyer is impressed with how far her team has come in a short time.

Pyer credits this success to the offseason work the girls have put in, as well as having a great coaching staff. There are also many quality players on this roster that have helped bring the organization along in 2019.

Senior libero Rhys Brandt is one of the top defensive players on the team. Junior middle Cali Pollastro has established herself as one of the best blockers in the state. Sophomore Brenli Jenkins has proven herself to be one of the most consistent players on the team, and has great leadership qualities that coach Pyer believes will be an asset moving into regional play.

The 4A West bracket consists of the following teams; Kelly Walsh, Jackson Hole, Evanston, Riverton, Rock Springs, Green River, Star Valley, and Cody.