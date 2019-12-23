A 2nd woman sues City of RS, claiming discrimination due to her pregnancy

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 23, 2019) — Another woman last week sued the city of Rock Springs, alleging it denied her a chance at promotion inside the police department because she was pregnant.

Taking that test while pregnant would not have been safe, Daugherty states in the lawsuit. She is claiming the city discriminated against her based on her sex and the temporary disability caused by her pregnancy, thus violating the American Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Officer Amanda Daugherty filed the case in federal court on Friday, Dec. 20, alleging that the Rock Springs Police Department’s hiring officials refused to reschedule a physical agility test the agency required her to perform for promotion.

Daugherty sought to take the test about five months after her co-worker Amanda Clawson-Walker had been denied a promotion, according to the filings.

Unlike Clawson-Walker, Daugherty did not seek promotion to an open position. She, instead, requested postponing the required physical fitness test set for Dec. 5, 2016, so that she would be eligible for any possible promotion later in the year.

“It is unreasonable to disqualify me from these future promotions due to a temporary condition which will be resolved in 12 weeks,” Daugherty stated in the filing.

Daugherty and her attorney request a jury trial and ask for judgement in her favor, requesting the court require the City of Rock Springs to modify its policies and practices so that it is in compliance with Title VII and the American Disabilities Acts when it comes to reasonable accommodations for women “with disabilities.”

Daugherty is also asking for compensation, including back pay with interest, front pay, back benefits, injunction relief, pre-judgement interest “at the maximum legal rate,” and attorney and expert witness fees as allowed by statute.

Daugherty now works for the Mills Police Department. An online publication of the agency’s roster lists Daugherty as a detective.