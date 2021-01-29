A background in all things entertainment

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 31, 2021) — This year makes 20 years that I’ve called Wyoming home. Most people in Sweetwater County know me as a musician, businesswoman and bartender, but only a few know of the 24-year background I have that has now come full circle.

I started playing guitar at only 10 years old. I wanted to be a rock star, which is a pretty common dream for a lot of kids – but I didn’t let that go. I grew up in Maine, about 2 hours northeast of Boston, Massachusetts. When it came time to go to college, I applied for, auditioned for, and was accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

I wanted to learn everything – and I mean EVERYTHING.

During the first year, I studied music history, theory, composing, arranging, ear training, different musical genres and took private lessons. I chose the Music Production and Engineering degree track in my third semester. I began to study acoustics, properties of sound, recording, mixing, and the technology that goes with it all.

I loved it – but too much math though! I ended up switching to the Music Business Management major at the end of my second year.

I attended the college straight through from that point on, all three semesters every year. I took ALL of the classes that were offered for my degree. This included communications, accounting, data statistics, the music industry, copyright, business ethics, record label operations, concert promotion and touring, marketing and management.

I interned at Rykodisc Records in the Marketing and Sales Department, was the President of Heavy Rotation Records at Berklee and the President of the Music Business Association. The year I graduated, I co-produced a show at the Berklee Performance Center with 13 different bands/set changes that completely sold out the 1,215-capacity theater.

I graduated in May of 1999 with Honorary Doctorate recipients David Bowie, Wayne Shorter and Al DiMeola.

From the age of 22 until I moved to Wyoming, I worked in Artist Management, Box Office, Public Relations and much more. I’ve managed bands from coast to coast, played many roles in the entertainment industry, from website design to speech writing to recording, but had not yet worked in radio until last year!

I now spend my workdays combining all of what I’ve learned and experienced in the past to combine music, marketing and the public together. It’s neat to pull things out of my brain from 20-plus years ago.

There are still many things I can study (and I secretly do in my downtime!) – but for now, I’m definitely enjoying all that I do in music, marketing and advertising.