A Big Change in the Weather Expected During the Day Wednesday

Riverton, WY (10/7/19) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting a strong cold front with snow coming to the region on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Forecasters are calling for a possible one to two inches of snow in Sweetwater and Sublette Counties with some higher amounts in neighboring areas and higher elevations.

Temperatures are expected to start dropping Wednesday morning. Rock Springs high today is forecasted at 66 with Wednesday’s early day high at 53, then dropping by 30 degrees during the afternoon. Northeast winds will be at 20 – 25 mph Wednesday with gusts near 30 mph.

The weather service is advising residents and motorists to be prepared for cold and wet conditions, especially Wednesday afternoon. Roads may become icy and/or snow covered at times.

Campers, hikers, hunters, and other backcountry enthusiasts in the mountains should be prepared for cold temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.