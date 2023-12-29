A busy Saturday for UW sports, with four teams competing

December 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

This Saturday, you can pick from University of Wyoming football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, or wrestling. Of course, you can also go for all of the above. All four sports programs will be competing.

Cowboy football will take on Toledo at the Barstool Arizona Bowl in Tucson. Cowboy basketball will be at BYU, with Cowgirl basketball opening Mountain West play at home against Boise State. The Pokes wrestling team will start competition today at the Soldier Salute Tournament in Coralville, Iowa. That meet will conclude on Saturday.

Cowboy Football

For the third consecutive season, the Wyoming Cowboys (8-4) will play in a bowl game, the first time in the school’s history. The Pkes will face the University of Toledo Rockets (11-2) of the Mid-Amercian Conference. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 1 p.m. with tip-off at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl’s last contest at the helm as he announced his retirement on December 6. His 10-year tenure with UW is the longest of any head football coach in school history.

Cowboys Basketball

The Cowboys renew another rivalry on Saturday, heading to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU in the first meeting between the schools since 2011. The contest is slated for a 4 p.m. start. It will be the 175th meeting of all time between the two schools.

Wyoming heads into the non-conference finale with a 7-5 record, while the Cougars are 11-1 and ranked #14 in the latest AP poll.

Cowgirls Basketball

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team opens Mountain West play Saturday with a home game against Boise State. The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 5-6 mark, with Boise State sporting a 9-4 record.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30 p.m.

Cowboys Wrestling

The University of Wyoming wrestling team will begin competition today at the Soldier Salute Tournament in Coralville, Iowa. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

Following the Soldier Salute, the Pokes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a tri-dual against Nebraska and Northern Iowa on January 6.