A cat from Decatur, Illinois, goes missing in Fernley, Nevada, and is turned into the Animal Control office in Rock Springs, Wyoming

Tyler finally made it home to Decatur, Illinois.

January 4, 2024 — A cat named Tyler has recently been on a grand adventure! Tyler travels with his dad, Chad McIntyre, who is an over-the-road truck driver. On Nov. 29th, Tyler somehow got out while Chad was cleaning out Tyler’s litter box at a truck stop in Fernley, Nevada. Tyler was microchipped, and when his owner realized that Tyler had gone missing, he contacted his wife, Brandi McIntyre, who then contacted AVID to report him missing in case his microchip had been scanned.

Tyler’s mom, Brandi, posted photos and information about Tyler all over trucker social media, asking for help in finding him, and they believe that at the truck stop in Fernley, where Tyler went missing, another truck driver picked him up, and that’s maybe why he ended up at the Flying J truck stop in Rock Springs.

The owners were contacted on Dec. 5th by AVID, telling them that Tyler’s chip had been scanned, and they were given the Rock Springs Animal Shelter phone number. When Brandi heard where Tyler was, she had no idea where Rock Springs, Wyoming, was or how he got there.

“I wanted to jump in my car right then to go get him, but we live in Decatur, Illinois,” said Tyler’s mom, Brandi Weaver, “My husband had already been put on a load to Texas two hours prior to Tyler being found. We are very excited to get him home and very thankful for the staff at Rock Springs Animal Shelter and the volunteers who are helping get Tyler across the country and back home!”

Volunteer Joan Nickum has helped coordinate the transportation of found animals over long distances for nearly two decades! The transport of animals involves a complex network of volunteer drivers for the animals to be reunited with their owners or to be transported to rescues. “There is a LOT that goes into getting animals moved, and it happens constantly all over the country,” said Nickum, “For instance, I had Tyler’s transport home, then I also have 3 Labs coming from Texas going to a wonderful rescue in Tucson, and a Husky heading from New Orleans to a rescue in Ohio. And I’m just one coordinator. Rescue folks rock!”

The route to get Tyler transported the 670 miles from Rock Springs, WY. to Decatur, IL. involved several volunteers driving him from location to location, which they refer to as “relay legs.”

On Dec. 28th, the first leg, Tyler was driven from Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Rawlins, Wyoming, by local resident, Sandra Lauze.

Then, for the second leg, he was driven from Rawlins, Wyoming, to Fort Collins, Colorado, by Kevin O’Hare.

Then, for the third leg, he was driven from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Denver, Colorado, by Peg Ayers.

Then Tyler had a layover in Denver, Colorado, and stayed in his very own BNB with Linda Goldman.

On December 30th, for the fourth leg, Tyler was driven from Castle Rock, Colorado, to Grainfield, Kansas, by Desiree Albers.

Finally, the fifth and final leg was driven by the volunteer transport coordinator who planned the whole thing, Joan Nickum, who got the privilege of transporting Tyler from Grainfield, Kansas, to his owners in Decatur, Illinois, right before the new year!

Tyler's fifth and final leg of his journey was completed by animal return coordinator, Joan Nickum. Photo above is Tyler being returned to his momma, Brandi McIntyre.

According to Lydia Gomez, the Rock Springs Animal Control Supervisor, “Microchipping is important because it is a better guarantee of getting the animal returned to you. Microchips are implanted under the skin and are smaller than a grain of rice. The animals can’t feel the microchip. The implantation of the chip is quick and simple- just a shot under the skin for implanting the chip. The microchip has a unique number that is then connected to the owner only if the microchip gets registered. Most microchips are universal, so if you travel or move, the animal can still be connected to the owner, no matter where it is found.”