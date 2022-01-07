A community effort to help stranded truckers

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming — When local trucker, Joey Majko, heard that truckers were stranded in Rock Springs, he went to the store and bought enough pork chops to feed 200 drivers Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m just paying it forward,” said Majko. “It’s very frustrating getting stuck without basic needs in an industry most of the common public looks down upon.”

Majko, his partner Stephanie Byk, and several friends and family members became a lifeline for the truckers until the roads opened Friday morning.

Back row, left to right: Stephanie Byk, Ashlin Majko, Kim Lambert, Becca Lambert, Shayla Schanno, Virgil Messee. Front row: Kym Garfield, Sonya Gallegos, Lilly Majko

Sonya Gallegos and her friend, Kim Lambert, got busy and gathered donated items, such as bottled water, from family, friends, and businesses. Walmart donated potatoes to go with the pork chops, and a $25 gift card. Santa Fe restaurant gave to-go boxes and cutlery.

“We were dancing, singing and cooking,” said Gallegos.

Aaron Fullmer and his wife Shoni Roundy joined the group. The team packaged 200 meals, and delivered them to stranded truckers at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds. They also delivered near the Interstate exit at 9th Street, and at Floyd’s Truck Center on Stagecoach Road.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Majko went back to the store late Thursday night, and came home with Honey Buns and enough groceries for 300 breakfast burritos. The team cheerfully gathered Friday morning to roll and package burritos, and went out once again to feed the truckers. Kum & Go on 9th Street donated breakfast pizzas to add to the mix, and Loaf and Jug pitched in some creamers and sugar packets.

Gallegos is spearheading an effort to find large kitchens for cooking, as well as a place for truckers to shower next time they are stranded in Rock Springs. American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs offered the use of their kitchen in the event that the legion isn’t using it. Gallegos is also looking into having facilities at the Sweetwater Events Complex for use.

“We need a place for them to play cards and have a hot meal and shower,” said Gallegos. “Sometimes they are stuck in their trucks for 24 to 48 hours.”

The team is accepting donated items such as cups, coffee, and food to store away for use when the next group of truckers get stranded in Rock Springs due to weather and road conditions.

For more information, or to offer items, Sonya Gallegos may be reached at 307-350-4428. Joey Majko is at 307-389-0297. More information is available on the Truckers for Stranded Truckers Southwest Wyoming Facebook page.

“It’s truly a community thing,” said Majko. “We have all pulled together to make it happen, and it’s truly amazing.”