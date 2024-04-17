A double concert Thursday is coming to Wyoming’s Big Show

April 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Wyoming’s Big Show will be doubling its Concert Series on Thursday, August 1, with new country artists Randall King and Kameron Marlowe. Kings will perform at 7 p.m., with Marlowe to follow at 8:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Western EGI with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River.

King is a West Texas native who will bring a hinkey-tonk vibe to the Big Show stage. His videos have amassed over 300 million streams with singles like “You In A Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl” and “Mirror, Mirror.” To date, King released the EP Leanna in 2020. In 2022, his first major label album, “Shot Glass,” was honored as one of Billboard’s All Genre 50 Best Albums of the Year. meron

Kameron Marlow is described as having an edgy electric twang with shades of rock and blues. His debut release, “Giving You Up,” is certified as a platinum seller and was one of 2022’s top streaming county albums on Spotify. His sophomore effort is titled “Tennessee Don’t Mind.”

Another Big Show concert will be announced tomorrow. On Monday, county singer Bryant Beckham was announced for the Tuesday, July 30 concert, with the rock group Slaughter announced for the Wednesday, July 31 show.